Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the PIL challenging Maharashtra government's order to cancel the Class 10 Board exams and not holding them offline either. The High Court, however, gave the petitioner the liberty to withdraw and file a separate PIL for challenging the assessment the formula of Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021.

Earlier, the Maharashtra SSC exam was cancelled by the Uddhav government owing to the current state of the pandemic.

Taking the safety of the students into account, the Bombay HC has dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner to file a fresh PIL if interested. It is said to be a very significant move by the Bombay High Court on Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021.

According to the reports, the Hon’ble Chief justice of Bombay High court asked the petitioner whether he would take responsibility if anything happens to any student. The court have taken a very clear stand that it is the health of the students which is going to be the first priority.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that HSC exams are more important for a student than SSC exams.

As far as cancellation of HSC exams are concerned, Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad assured that the decision will be in accordance with the safety of the children just like Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021. On Wednesday, Gaikwad said that a proposal has been sent to Disaster Management Authority regarding the Class 12 State board examinations. They will take a meeting and a decision will be taken in a day or two.

She further added that the health & safety of the students is Uddhav government’s first priority.