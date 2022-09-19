Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Exam Tentative Dates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates. The Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in the months of February and March. Eligible students can check the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam time table by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside

As per the official notification, the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 will be held between March 2 to March 25. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams 2023 will be conducted between February 21 to March 20, 2022.

As per reports, the board will communicate the examination schedule for the practical examination, category, oral examination, and other subjects separately to the school or junior college before the examination.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Exam Schedule: Check Important Dates Here

Check Examination Name Examination Begins From Examination Ends on Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams February 21, 2022 March 20, 2022 Maharashtra SSC 2023 Exams March 2, 2022 March 25, 2022

