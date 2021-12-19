Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2022: Calling the Maharashtra government’s decision unfair, some of the students launched an online campaign on Twitter and urged the state government to hold the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2022 online. They were apprehensive about the possible Covid-19 infection and Omicron fears, Maharashtra board Class 12, 10 students demanded online exams.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held Offline. Date Sheet Here

Earlier this week, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2022 will be conducted offline in March-April, 2022. Soon after the announcement, some of the students and parents criticised the decision of conducting offline exams and even compared taking offline exams after online classes to joining the Army after playing PUBG.

As per the official announcement, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2022 from March 4 to April 7 and March 15 to April 18, 2022, respectively. Giving details, Varsha Gaikwad said the decision to conduct the exam offline mode was taken after consulting schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule.

Some of the students tagged Varsha Gaikwad on Twitter, and said they were not prepared for offline exams. Some students also claimed that the teachers were teaching “a chapter a day” to cover the Maharashtra board exam 2022 syllabus on time and that the Covid-19 protocols are not being followed in schools.

One student on Twitter said that the offline exam decision is not in their favour. Another student complained that HSC students were facing many problems during online classes and the teachers are going superfast for completing their portion.

One student called the state government’s decision unfair and said they have not given any written paper since 2 years and the state government expects them to write offline exams on the basis of online studies.

Here’s what students have said on Twitter:

Ok ma'am main bhi PUBG main khelke army join kar leta hu🤡🤡🤡 Jaise abhi online padhke offline exam dunga. — Abeer Shaikh (@AbeerShaikh7) December 16, 2021

Respected mam,You don't know whats going on with HSC education.The collage teacher are going superfast for completing their portion and as you know we study online so there are many kinds of problems we are facing.If online studies then online exams please #cancelboardexams2022 — Abhishek Gupta (@18BAbhishekGup1) December 16, 2021

This is so unfair we had not given any written paper since 2 years and you expect us to write offline exams on the basis of online studies.Atleast take exams in MCQ form to lower the pressure #cancelboardexams2022 — Simran Chawathey (@SimranChawathey) December 16, 2021

We the batch of 2021-22 haven’t been to school/college for the past 2yrs & have been studying online ever since. We’re not ready nor confident to give these exams. We’re under a lot of pressure & this will have a huge impact on the students mental health! #cancelboardexams2022 — Heya (@heya__kumbhare) December 16, 2021

It must be noted that the Maharashtra board had earlier reduced SSC and HSC exam syllabi by 25 per cent and accordingly planned to hold the exam offline.