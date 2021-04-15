Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021: A day after the CBSE cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government said it will review the decision of the CBSE to cancel its class 10 board exams. In a televised message, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said it is better to discuss the CBSE’s move of cancelling its Class 10 exam before taking any such decision for the state education board exams. Also Read - IB Cancels Class 12 Board And Other Exams Amid Rising COVID Cases | Important Details Here

Gaikwad said she has already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about the state’s decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 Demand: Here is What We Know So Far

“We have already requested and informed other educational boards in the state about our decision of postponement of Classes 10 and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. We will study and discuss the Centre’s (CBSE’s) decision with the experts in the field,” Gaikwad told news agency PTI. Also Read - #CancelBoardExam2021 Chorus Grows; More Than 5 Lakh Tweets & 2 Lakh Signatures So Far

The statement from the Maharashtra education minister comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

On Monday, the state government had postponed the class 10 and 12 exams of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. These exams were scheduled to be held later this month.

However, the new dates for the class 10 and 12 have not yet been announced. Gaikwad had earlier hinted that the Class 12 board exams may be held by the end of May and class 10 board exams likely to be held in June. Once the final decision is taken, the fresh dates for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2021 will be announced accordingly.