Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: The Maharashtra Board candidates who are preparing for Class 10 and class 12 examinations, we have some important news for you. The decision on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 will soon be taken by the state government. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday took to Twitter and informed that the department is in continuous consultation with student representatives, tech giants, parents, teachers regarding alternatives for assessment of HSC & SSC board students. As of now, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, 2021, respectively. Also Read - Total Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray to Take Final Call at All-party meeting Today

“I’d like to assure all students and their parents that your safety is our foremost priority. We are reviewing the situation, and a decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days,” she added. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 58,993 Fresh COVID Cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Chair All Party Meet Today

In a series of Tweet, Gaikwad informed that in light of the recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases, the education department is holding consultations and meetings to find out alternatives for assessment of HSC & SSC board students.

Earlier, the Education department had said that the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 will be held as per the schedule and there is no question of postponement of the exams. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 will be held from April 23 to end of the May.

Previously, there were reports that these exams might get postponed in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and subsequent lockdown and night curfew in certain parts of the state.

The date sheet for the exams will soon be released by the education department. However, exams for classes 9 and 11 have been cancelled and students will be declared passed without exams, reported India Today.