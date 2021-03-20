Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Keeping the alarming coronavirus situation in mind, the Maharashtra government has decided to hold Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 in the same school. Moreover, the exams will he be held in offline mode. This was announced by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Also Read - Imran Khan, Pakistan PM, Tests Positive For Coronavirus Day After Taking Chinese Vaccine Jab

Issuing guidelines for the upcoming Class 10, 12 Board Examinations, the education minister said that special provisions would be made this time for students. Apart from holding the exam in same school, the government cancelled the practical examinations for Class 10, SSC this year.

The move from the state government is taken to bring some relief to students at this time of coronavirus pandemic.

“Conducting practical exams in school has been tough this year and therefore we’ve decided that students need to be given a concession here. That is why, to start with, we’ve decided to do away with science practical exams for SSC, replacing them with internal assignments,” Varsha Gaikwad said in the guidelines.

She said that as practicals in HSC are crucial for further professional courses, the state has not cancelled them but have limited the number of experiments to just five/six this year. However, the colleges will be informed separately about the details.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Guidelines

1) Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021 will be held in offline mode for both Class 10 and 12.

2) The exams would be conducted in the same schools that the students are enrolled with.

3) No practical exams for Class 10 would be conducted this year.

4) Practical exams for class 12 would include limited experiments.

5) Ahead of the exams, thermal screening would be done at all exam centres.

Notably, the Maharashtra SSC Board Exams 2021 would begin from April 29, 2021 and end on May 20. These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.