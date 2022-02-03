Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Latest News Update: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday confirmed that Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 for both classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode. In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, speculations were rife that Maharashtra HSC exams and SSC exams 2022 will be conducted in online, however, the board officials while addressing a presser today clarified that both examinations will be conducted in pen and paper mode as scheduled before.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held Offline. Date Sheet Here

Students are advised to visit the official website – mahahsscboard.in for more updates regarding Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022. While class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 15, HSC papers will be held from March 4.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 Dates

Exams Dates Maharashtra SSC exams March 15 to April 4 Maharashtra HSC exams From March 4 Class 12th Practical Exams February 14 to March 3 Class 10th Practical Exans February 25 to March 14

Last year, the Maharashtra board had to cancel both HSC and SCC exams owing to the Covid-19 situation. The students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, this time, to ease the burden of the candidates, the state board had reduced the syllabus for the exams by 25%.