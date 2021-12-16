Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Date Sheet 2022 on Thursday. The exams would be conducted by the board in an offline mode, said State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The state board exams would start for Class 12 students from March 7, and for Class 10 students from March 15, 2022.Also Read - Maharashtra Could Witness Surge in Omicron Cases Next Month, Warns Health Official

Further, the oral assessments, practicals, and grades would be conducted by the board for HSC, SSC exams from February 14 to March 3, 2022, and February 25 to March 14, 2022. The date sheet for the board exam has been released after taking into consideration the feedbacks as well as consultations from various stakeholders with regards to conducting the board exam. Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Fresh Restrictions Imposed in Maharashtra Till Dec 31 | Full List of Curbs Here

Due to Covid-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. Keeping this in mind, questions in the examination will be only from the reduced syllabus. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable, tweeted minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday. Also Read - 4th Omicron Case in Gujarat's Surat Takes India's Count To 41. Check State-wise Tally Here

Maharashtra HSC SSC Exams 2022 Date Sheet:

Exam Date Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022 From March 4 to April 7, 2022 Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022 From March 15 to April 18, 2022 Maharashtra HSC 2022 Result 2nd week of June 2022, Tentative Maharashtra SSC 2022 Result 2nd week of July 2022, Tentative

“The health & well-being of students remains our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers & experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated,” Gaikwad wrote on Twitter.

Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. #Exams @msbshse @CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/WKj5RmVfAj — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 16, 2021

The online examination on Information Technology & General Knowledge for HSC will be held between March 31 and April 9. While the work education subject exams for specially-abled candidates (SSC) will be held from April 5 to April 19.