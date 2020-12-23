The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Results 2020 for the Supplementary Exams i.e. on 23rd December 2020, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. The candidates can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. maharesult.nic.in. Also Read - MSBSHSE Results: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2020 for Supplementary Exam Out at maharesult.nic.in, DIRECT LINK HERE

For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link below. The same will be active once the results are out.

Check Maharashtra SSC / HSC Supplementary Result 2020 – Direct Link

We have also mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. maharesult.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for SSC / HSC Supplementary Result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number and other details

Step 5: Verify and submit the details on the website

Step 6: Your Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the Result scorecard and take printout for future reference