Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 Expected Date and Time: As thousands of students are waiting for their results, the Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) said the SSC, HSC Results 2022 are likely to be released in June. Speaking to TOI, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 would be declared by June 10 and June 20, respectively. He further added that the teachers have finished checking all the answer sheets, and the moderation work and scanning of the answer sheet barcodes were in progress.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2022 to Release Soon: Check Official Websites, Steps to Download

The statement from the Maharashtra board comes at a time when there were fears of a delay in the declaration of results after some teachers of private unaided schools refused to take part in the evaluation work. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2022: Amid Omicron Fears, Students Urge State Govt to Hold Exams Online

However, putting all speculations to an end, Gosavi said that there will be no delay on their part and students will get their mark sheets within the stipulated time. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022: Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams to be Held Offline. Date Sheet Here

Giving details, Gosavi said nearly 70% of the moderation work is over and bar code scanning work is in progress in the remaining 30%. “Hence, we have set the latest dates by June 10 and 20 for the results of HSC and SSC exams, respectively,” he said.

It must be noted that over 14.72 lakh students had appeared for HSC examinations while over 16.25 lakh students appeared for SSC examinations.

Once the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 are out, the students will be able to access their scores on the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

The students must note that the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was held from March 15 to April 4, 2022 and the Maharashtra 12th exam 2022 was conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022 at various test centres across the state.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board –mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Maharashtra SSC (Class10th) or Maharashtra HSC (Class 12th) result 2022 (after the link will be activated)

Enter your login credentials such as roll number/registration number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your Maharashtra Board Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022: List of official websites to check score