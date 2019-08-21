Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Pune, is expected to declare the Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2019 supplementary result soon on its official website mahresults.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website in case of an update on the results.

Candidates must note that they can check their Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019 through a direct link which would be activated once the results are out.

All those who could not clear their 10th, 12th board exam in the first attempt appeared in the supplementary examinations that were conducted in July.

Those who clear the supplementary exam can apply for the admissions by 31 August 2018.