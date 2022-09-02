Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations results. And now the results are available on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from this, the Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary results will also be available on other official websites- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

As per the updates, a total of students passed the SSC supplementary exam, while students got qualified in the HSC supplementary exam. And the overall pass percentage was recorded as 32.27 per cent for the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2022. To download the results, students need their login credentials.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2022: Here’s How To Download Scorecard