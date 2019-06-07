Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Class 10 result or SSC result of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to be declared today. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same.

Follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or Maharashtra Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE’s official website — maharesult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of your result for future reference.

The Maharashtra SSC class 10 Result 2019 can’t be checked without the hall ticket or roll number, so the students who are awaiting the results should write down their roll number and keep their hall ticket handy.

Students who fail to clear the Class 10 boards can appear in supplementary exams, expected to be held in July. The board will announce instructions for supplementary exams once the SSC results 2019 are declared. The Maharashtra Board had announced the 12th exam result on May 28, 2019.