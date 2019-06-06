Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams result is likely to be declared on Thursday, June 6. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education State Secondary Certificate (SSC) students can check their scores by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

In July, the board will conduct supplementary tests for the candidates who fail to pass the Class 10 SSC exams. Details about the same will be released after the declaration of the MSBSHSE Class 10 results.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on latest announcement tab.

Click on “SSC Examination Result 2019”.

Enter details like roll number and mother’s first name.

Click “view result”.

Save your results and take a print out for future use.

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were taken by as many as 17,51,353 students. The Maharashtra SSC 2018 result was declared on June 8. Out of the total candidates, 89.41 per cent cleared the exam.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 exams every year. The nine divisions of the board are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.