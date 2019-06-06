Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams result may not be declared on Thursday, June 6, reports claimed. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education State Secondary Certificate (SSC) students are advised to keep a tab on the official website – mahresult.nic.in – for an update on the same.

The Maharashtra SSC examination was conducted by the MSBSHSE between March 1 and March 22, 2019.

Students can check the result by following the steps mentioned below as and when the results are announced. Meanwhile, the board has not declared a particular date for the same.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on latest announcement tab.

Click on “SSC Examination Result 2019”.

Enter details like roll number and mother’s first name.

Click “view result”.

Save your results and take a print out for future use.

Last year, the MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were taken by as many as 17,51,353 students. The Maharashtra SSC 2018 result was declared on June 8.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducts the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 exams every year. The nine divisions of the board are located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.