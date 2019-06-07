Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra Class 10 result or SSC result 2019 on Friday.

Though there is no confirmation on the same, several news portals have reported June 7 as the date declaration of the results by the board.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

Follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC result 2019 or Maharashtra Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE’s official website — maharesult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of your result for future reference.

Students who fail to clear the Class 10 boards can appear in supplementary exams, expected to be held in July. The board will announce instructions for supplementary exams once the SSC result 2019 are declared. The Maharashtra Board had announced the 12th exam result on May 28, 2019.