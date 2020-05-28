Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: In the wake of cancellation of Class 10th Geography exam which was slated to take place on March 23, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to award an average of marks obtained in written examination of other subjects for this test.

“Since the pending Geography paper was cancelled, the board has decided to award SSC students an average of marks obtained in writtenMaharashtra SSC Result 2020: Here’s Update on Pending Geography Exam | Read Here examination of other subjects,” a circular said. The same rule will also be valid in case of a vocational subject exam for differently-abled students.

“An average of marks obtained in written, oral, practical and internal evaluation of other subjects will be awarded for the subject,” the notice read.

The Maharashtra class 10 result is yet to be announced. Students can keep a tab on the official website – mahresult.nic.in, in case there is an update on the result.

Here’s how you can check results after they are announced:

1) Visit the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2) Enter all the asked details sucha as your name, roll number etc

3) Click on ‘Submit’

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Take the printout and save the page for future references