Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 LIVE: The results of the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate examinations will be declared at 1 PM today, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced. The results will be out at www.mahresult.nic.in.

Around 17 lakh students appeared for the examinations, the results of which can be checked on the official websites of the board, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. as well.

Steps to check the result

1. Visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in website on your mobile or computer.

2. Go to the ‘latest announcements’ section.

3. Find the link for SSC Board Result 2020 Maharashtra Board.

4. On the new page, enter your exam roll number in the first field.

5. Input your mothers’ first name in the second field.

6. Click on view result button provided at the bottom.

7. Download the result scorecard in PDF format.

8. Take a printout for future reference.