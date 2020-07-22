Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The long wait of students is coming to an end as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Maharashtra SSC result 2020. As per media reports, the results are expected by the last week of this month. Once the results are out, students can check their score on mahresult.nic.in. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Tests Positive For COVID-19, Self Quarantines in Mumbai

To know their results, students need to enter their roll number and mother's first name. Grades and marks secured by students will be shared through Mahresult nic in 2020 SSC.

This year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the Maharashtra SSC exams 2020 from March 3 to 23. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for Maharashtra board 10th exam this year.

After the results are out, the original marksheet will be provided to the students by their respective schools in a few days.

How to check your score:

1) First, students need to visit the official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

2) Then, they need to click on a link for SSC results.

3) After that, they need fill in all the credentials such as roll number, mother’s first name etc

4) Then the results will appear on the home screen

5) Students can download the soft copy for future reference

How much marks needed to pass:

To check the results, students need to put their roll number and mother’s name. To pass in the exam, students need 35 per cent marks. Students, who pass the exam, can download their marksheet from digilocker.

Last year’s Performance:

Last year, the overall pass percentage was at a 10-year-low. Notably, the results were out on June 8 last year. The pass percentage last year was 77.10. This year, it is expected that the Maharashtra Board class 10 results will improve.

Important dates to remember:

Maharashtra SSC exam date 2020: March 3-13

Release of Maharashtra SSC result 2020: Last week of Jul 2020

Supplementary exam date: August 2020

Grading system for Maharashtra SSC Result 2020:

Distinction: 75% and above

First Division: 60% and above

Second Division: 45% to 59%

Pass Grade: 35% to 44%

Failed: Below 35%