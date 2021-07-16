Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the much-awaited results for students of Class 10. The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were announced at a press conference by MSBSHSE Chairman Dinkar Patil, however, they will be visible for students on MSBSHSE’s official website after 1 pm. Students can find the direct link to check their scores at 1 pm here.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 Expected Today at mahresult.nic.in? Top Updates Class 10th Students Should Know

You can check Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 by clicking on the following websites:

Students must note that around 16 lakh students will be checking the result at 1 pm today. The websites may crash due to heavy traffic and students will need to wait for some time before checking their Maharashtra Board SSC results 2021.

How to check SSC 10th results:

Step 1: Go on the official Maharashtra result website, maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

While the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results have been prepared by calculating the marks obtained by students in the Class 9 examination and their scores in the internal assessments of Class 10, it was stated.