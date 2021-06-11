Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: While Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students will still be evaluated for their results which are expected to be out next month. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released detailed assessment criteria for SSC students. It was earlier speculated that the result of MSBSHSE SSC would be out by June end. However, reports are now saying that Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 might be released in mid-July. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 Likely to be Announced Soon, Board Releases FAQs on Evaluation Criteria | Big Updates Students Must Know

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

As per the evaluation criteria released by the State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the final marks of students will be based on their performances in class 9 and class 10 internals (pre-board, half-yearly and UTs).

The marks secured by students in class 9 and internal exam marks in class 10 will each get a 50 per cent weightage. Out of 100, 50 will be based on class 9 marks, and the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal marks of class 10. Practical or assignment will be graded out of 20 marks.

The Maharashtra board schools have been asked to start calculating based on the above criterion and upload it on the official website of the board. The last date to submit the marks of SSC Result 2021 is June 30, 2021.

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021 Date:

According to reports, the evaluation of results for Maharashtra SSC results 2021 will begin by July 3. As for the date of the final result for Class 10, it is expected that the state board will announce the results by July 15.

Announcing the evaluation criteria, Varsha Gaikwad said, “Requesting all schools to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results. Deliver a fair & objective assessment, all school leaders must read the procedures laid down carefully and also ensure that all stakeholders have clearly understood their roles and responsibilities.”

“I am confident that our schools, teachers will undertake the process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency & care. All the very best,” she added.

Meanwhile, students who will not be satisfied with the results are permitted to write the exams as and when the situation gets under control in the state.