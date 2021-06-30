Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Latest Update: As per the previous announcement of the Maharashtra government, the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2021 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 is expected to be announced by July 15. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will release the Class 10 Board Result 2021 on the official website — mahresult.nic.in. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Class 10 Results Will be Out by July 15, CET For Class 11 Admissions by End of July

Giving further details, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). "We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later," she had said.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Websites to check score

mahresults.nic.in sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How to check score

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says “SSC Examination Result 2021”.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2021’ will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In the meantime, the students must note that the Maharashtra Class 12 or HSC results are expected to be announced by July 31. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that all the Class 12 students will be promoted this year in the state and their marks will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.