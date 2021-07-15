Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Latest News: Ending all speculations, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday confirmed that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results at 1 PM on Friday. Giving further details, she said that the results will be declared based on assessment. Notably, the exams of Class 10 and Class 12 were cancelled due to COVID pandemic this year.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 Expected Today at mahresult.nic.in? Top Updates Class 10th Students Should Know

Once the Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be out, it will be made available on the portals of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and Maharashtra Result— mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 For Class 10 to be Declared Tomorrow? Check How to Know Your Score | Step-by-step Guide Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will release the Class 10 results at 1 pm tomorrow. Exams of Class 10 & Class 12 were cancelled due to COVID-19. Results will be declared based on assessment: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/GQPVy0ba3o — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

After the Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 were out, the students can check their scores by logging in with their roll number and mother’s first name. Notably, this year, over 16 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam.

Earlier, Gaikwad had informed that Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be out by July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August.

Notably, this year, Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 for the students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. As per the evaluation pattern, each subject carries 100 marks. Of the total 100 marks, 50 per cent will be calculated on the basis of the student’s result in Class 9, 30 per cent will be based on internal assessment of the student’s performance throughout the year, and 20 per cent will be based on the student’s performance on oral/practical homework done throughout the year.

She has earlier informed that if the students are unsatisfied with their results, they can appear for the Class Improvement Scheme examinations which will be conducted once the pandemic situation improves.

Maharashtra SSC exams 2021 were supposed to start on April 29 and end on May 20. However, amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Varsha Gaikwad announced through Twitter, the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Websites to check score

mahresults.nic.in sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How to check score