MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to announce the date and time for the announcement of Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 soon. With 10th SSC Result 2022 declared announcement expected tomorrow, June 16, 2022, students are informed that an official confirmation from authorities are still awaited. Post announcement of the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: SSC Results Likely Tomorrow | Check Latest Update

As far as the SSC 10th Result time is concerned, these results are usually released at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a link at 1 pm on various official websites. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Likely to be Declared by June 15: Here’s How to Check Score on mahresult.nic

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Steps to check Scores

Visit official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on the SSC result links.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

Maharashtra State Board SSC result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Check and download the result

Take a printout of the same for future references.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Here are some of the important details

Over 10 lakh students have appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams

Last year, the SSC class 10th exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Before the pandemic, over 1.5 million students appeared for the SSC class 10th exams in 2020.

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results were declared on June 8.

This year, 94.22 % of students have cleared the HSC exam in Maharashtra.

A total of 14,85,191 students appeared for Maharashtra Class 12 exams out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Big Update: MSBSHSE Likely To Announce HSC Results On THIS Date on mahresult.nic.in