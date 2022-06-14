MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 soon. According to the reports, the Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 is expected to be declared tomorrow i.e. June 15. Soon after the formal announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Likely to be Declared by June 15: Here’s How to Check Score on mahresult.nic

According to the local media reports, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 date and time is expected to be for tomorrow. As far as the SSC 10th Result time is concerned, these results are usually released at 11 am in a press conference, followed by a link at 1 pm on various official websites. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared: Konkan Records Highest Pass Percentage With 97.21%, Mumbai Lowest

Maharashtra Board Class 10: Steps To Check Result

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores: Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Big Update: MSBSHSE Likely To Announce HSC Results On THIS Date on mahresult.nic.in

Go to the mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC result website.

Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link.

Enter roll number and mother’s first name in the maharashtra state board result window. (Note: Enter XXX if the mother’s name is not mentioned in the form.)

Click on the “View Result” button.

SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board for the entered credentials will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 and keep it safe.

Over 10 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 to be declared online. It must be noted that HSC Results have already been released and usually, MSBSHSE releases both results in a gap of about a week.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be available on a host of websites, including third-party websites.