MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 on Friday, June 17 at 1 PM. Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result date and time were confirmed by the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad last night. After the formal announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022, direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in. For the unversed, over 17 lakh students are waiting with bated breath for Maharashtra SSC Results 2022. Last year, the exams were cancelled in the wake of pandemic, however, in 2020 nearly 15,84,264 had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Soon on mahresult.nic.in | Steps To Check Scores Here

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Here are the LIVE Updates Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: Confirmation From MSBSHSE Awaited, SSC Results Likely Tomorrow on mahresult.nic.in