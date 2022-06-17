MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022 LIVE:  The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result 2022 on Friday, June 17 at 1 PM. Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC Result date and time were confirmed by the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad last night. After the formal announcement of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2022, direct link to check scores will be activated on the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in. For the unversed, over 17 lakh students are waiting with bated breath for Maharashtra SSC Results 2022. Last year, the exams were cancelled in the wake of pandemic, however, in 2020 nearly 15,84,264 had registered and 15,75,103 had appeared.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Soon on mahresult.nic.in | Steps To Check Scores Here

  • 8:04 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Websites To Check Scores

    mahresult.nic.in
    sscresult.mkcl.org
    ssc.mahresults.org.in

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Last year, the pass percentage in the Maharashtra Class 10 result was 99.95 per cent.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: Things Students Should Know

    Result date: June 17, 2022
    Result time: 1 pm
    Website: mahresult.nic.in
    Credentials Required: Roll number and mother’s name

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: This year SSC results are being announced before class 10 results of other education boards. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are yet to declare class 10, 12 results.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 LIVE: A Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores

    Go to the mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC result website.

    Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link.

    Enter roll number and mother’s first name in the maharashtra state board result window. (Note: Enter XXX if the mother’s name is not mentioned in the form.)

    Click on the “View Result” button.
    SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board for the entered credentials will be shown on the screen.
    Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 and keep it safe.