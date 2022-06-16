MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the MSBSHSE Class 10 2022 on Friday, June 21. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 students who had appeared for the examination must note that MSBSHSE SSC scores will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra Board i.e. www.mahresult.nic.in at 1pm.Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: Confirmation From MSBSHSE Awaited, SSC Results Likely Tomorrow on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board had conducted the MSBSHSE SSC (Class 10) smoothly between March 15 to April 4, 2022. The declaration of Maharashtra Board SSC results will seat the fate of 16,38,964 candidates who had registered for the exam which included 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. In Mumbai division alone, a total of 3,738,40 students had registered for the examination. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Time: SSC Results Likely Tomorrow | Check Latest Update

“Results will be announced online and hardcopy of marksheets will be distributed by individual schools at a later date. Teachers have completed the assessment process in very good time this year, despite travel restrictions in some parts of the state,” said an official from the state board office in Pune. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2022 Likely to Release on June 17: Check Steps to Download Marksheet

MSBSHSE SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check Scores