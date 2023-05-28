ZEE Sites

  Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: All those students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can download their Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Updated: May 28, 2023 12:14 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination anytime soon. All those students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can download their Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official website – mahresult.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 12:20 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date LIVE: Official Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Online

    mahresult.nic.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    hsc.mahresults.org.in

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Last 5 years’ result dates

    2022: June 17

    2021: July 16

    2020: June 29

    2019: June 8

    2018: June 8

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Date

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2023 date.

