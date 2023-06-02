Home

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared; Know How to Check MSBSHSE 10th Marks Via Digilocker, SMS

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Once declared, students can check and download the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Tomorrow, Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declare the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination today, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Once declared, students can check and download the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website – and .

This time, over 15 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. In order to access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or mother’s name on the result link. Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods to check and view their results.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Check MSBSHSE 10th Pass Percentage

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage: 93.83%

93.83% Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Girls Pass Percentage: 92.05%

92.05% Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Boys Pass Percentage: 95.87%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Via Official Websites?

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at and .

and . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download SSC Examination March – 2023 RESULT.”

A student must enter his/her login details such as roll number, and other details.

Your Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2023 will be declared on the screen.

Download the Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Via SMS?

First of all, Open the SMS application on your desired mobile phone.

Create a new message.

For Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, Type “MHSSC(space)Seat Number”

Send the message to the number 57766.

Students will receive their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via text message on the same number.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Through DigiLocker

Similar to previous years, the Maharashtra board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and website –

First of all, Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

On the left sidebar, click on the option that reads, ‘Pull Partner Documents’.

Choose ‘Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education’ from the dropdown menu.

Select the document type you want, such as SSC Marksheet, Migration, or Passing Certificate.

Enter the Year of Passing and your Roll Number in the provided fields.

Submit details and mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. The examination was held in two shifts. Meanwhile, the HSC Examination was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

