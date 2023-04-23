Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Soon; Official Websites, How to Check 10th Marksheet Here
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Students can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result for HSC, and SSC examinations anytime soon. All those students who have appeared for the board examination can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. The examination was held in two shifts. Meanwhile, the HSC Examination was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.
Also Read:
- 'Please Reopen Forms,' : Aspirants Request NTA, UGC Chief to Reopen CUET UG 2023 Application Correction Window
- Postpone NEET UG 2023: Chorus Grows for Postponing Entrance Exam, Aspirants Flood Twitter With #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023
- CUET PG 2023 Exam Dates Revised; Check Schedule, How to Fill Application Form at cuet.nta.nic.in
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time
Although there is no official confirmation on when the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare MSBSHSE Class 10th Results in the month of June. However, there is no official announcement from the Board official yet. Every year, the Class 10 results are usually declared in the months of June-July. In this article, we have provided you with a table that shows the last 5 year’s result dates. Check the table below.
You may like to read
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Check Last 5 Years’ Result Dates
|Year
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date
|Maharashtra SSC Exam Date
|2022
|June 17
|March 15 to April 4
|2021
|July 16
|— no examination held —
|2020
|June 29
|March 3 to March 21
|2019
|June 8
|March 1 to March 22
|2018
|June 8
|March 3 to March 24
Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: How to Download SSC Result Online?
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the result:
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at – mahresult.nic.in.
- On the home page, look for the Maharashtra SSC result link.
- Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.
- Your Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th marksheet 2023 for future reference.
For more details, visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.