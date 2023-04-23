Home

Education

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Soon; Official Websites, How to Check 10th Marksheet Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Students can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Soon.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result for HSC, and SSC examinations anytime soon. All those students who have appeared for the board examination can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. The examination was held in two shifts. Meanwhile, the HSC Examination was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare MSBSHSE Class 10th Results in the month of June. However, there is no official announcement from the Board official yet. Every year, the Class 10 results are usually declared in the months of June-July. In this article, we have provided you with a table that shows the last 5 year’s result dates. Check the table below.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Check Last 5 Years’ Result Dates

Year Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date Maharashtra SSC Exam Date 2022 June 17 March 15 to April 4 2021 July 16 — no examination held — 2020 June 29 March 3 to March 21 2019 June 8 March 1 to March 22 2018 June 8 March 3 to March 24

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: How to Download SSC Result Online?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the result:

Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at – mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, look for the Maharashtra SSC result link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. Now, click on the ‘submit’ button.

Your Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th marksheet 2023 for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

