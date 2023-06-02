Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared; Check Division-Wise Pass Percentages

ZEE Sites

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Pass Percentage: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally declared the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination

Updated: June 2, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Pass Percentage: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has finally declared the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination today, June 2, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the board examination can check the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by logging into the official websites – mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. Over 15 lakh students have appeared for the board examination. Check division-wise Pass Percentages, and other details below.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Check Gender- Wise MSBSHSE 10th Pass Percentage Here

  1. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage: 93.83%
  2. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Girls Pass Percentage: 92.05%
  3. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Boys Pass Percentage: 95.87%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Check MSBSHSE 10th Division Wise Pass Percentage

  1. Pune: 95.64
  2. Nagpur: 92.05
  3. Aurangabad: 93.23
  4. Mumbai: 93.66
  5. Kolhapur: 96.73
  6. Amravati: 93.22
  7. Nashik: 92.67
  8. Latur: 92.67
  9. Konkan: 98.11

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Via Official Websites?

  • Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download SSC Examination March – 2023 RESULT.”
  • A student must enter his/her login details such as roll number, and other details.
  • Your Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2023 will be declared on the screen.
  • Download the Maharashtra MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2023 and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Via SMS?

  • First of all, Open the SMS application on your desired mobile phone.
  • Create a new message.
  • For Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, Type “MHSSC(space)Seat Number”
  • Send the message to the number 57766.
  • Students will receive their Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 via text message on the same number.

For more details, visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

