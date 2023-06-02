Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results At mahresult.nic.in Shortly; Direct Link Here

ZEE Sites

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link to download the mark sheet will get active at 1:00 PM.

Updated: June 2, 2023 9:47 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination today, June 2, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link to download the mark sheet will get active at 1:00 PM. Students can download their Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or mother’s name on the result link. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Login Credentials Required to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Results

    1. Roll number

    2. Mother’s name as given on the admit card

  • 10:07 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Pass percentage of ST students

    In 2020, Scheduled Tribe (ST) students recorded a pass percentage of 89.9%.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Data

    The Maharashtra 10th board exams held from March 2 to March 25, 2023

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Last 5 years’ Overall Pass Percentage

    2022: 96.94%

    2021: 99.95%

    2020: 95.30%

    2019: 77.10%

    2018: 89.41%

  • 9:15 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date LIVE: Official Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Online

    mahresult.nic.in

    mahahsscboard.in

    hsc.mahresults.org.in

  • 9:14 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra Board link official website; result time

    Maharashtra 10th result 2023 date: June 2, 2023


    Maharashtra SSC result 2023 time:     1:00 pm on official website


    Official Website:     mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hsc.mahresults.org.in

  • 9:09 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Details Mentioned on MSBSHSE Class 10th Marksheet

    1. Board Name

    2. Roll Number/Seat Number

    3. Name of Student

    4. Division

    5. Subject Codes

    6. Subject names and marks obtained

    7. Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Percentage required for MSBSHSE Class 10th First Division

    Students must get 60% and above to be eligible for first division in MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

  • 9:08 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time

    MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Date: June 2, 2023


    MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Time Announcement:     11:00 AM


    MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Date Link Active:     1:00 PM

  • 9:07 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Date

    MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Date: June 2, 2023

