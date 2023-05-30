ZEE Sites

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: MSBSHSE To Announce Class 10th Results Soon, Check Latest Update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the result of the SSC or Class 10 exam soon

Updated: May 30, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the result of the SSC or Class 10 exam soon. The MSBSHSE Class 10 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and others.

Students need to use the board exam seat number and mother’s first name on admit cards or application forms. The Maharashtra Board declared the result of the HSC final exam on 25 May in which pass percentage stood at 91.25%.

Live Updates

  • 4:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: The Maharashtra Board has already declared the result of the HSC final exam on 25 May.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    How to apply for the Supplementary July re-exam

    For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for Supplementary July re-exam:

    Visit the official MSBSHSE Board website.

    Click on the “Apply for supplementary” button.

    Select the relevant subject and year link for the Re-Exam Time Table.

    Take a hard copy or printout of the time table for reference.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    The pass percentage of Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) exams for the past few years:

    2022: 96.94%

    2021: 99.95%

    2020: 95.3%

    2019: 77.1%

    2018: 89.41%

    2017: 88.74%

    2016: 89.56%

    2015: 90.18%

    2014: 88.32%

    2013: 83.48%

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live: The candidates must note that the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not announced the result date and time for class 10 yet.

