Home

Education

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

live

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra SSC Class 10th SSC Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the first week of June 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination soon. Students can download their Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website – and mahahsscboard.in. To access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or mother’s name on the result link. Media reports suggest that Maharashtra SSC Class 10th SSC Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the first week of June 2023. However, the date is tentative. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES