  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results at mahresult.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link
live

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra SSC Class 10th SSC Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the first week of June 2023. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Updated: June 1, 2023 10:09 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the result for the Maharashtra Board SSC examination soon. Students can download their Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2023 by visiting the official website – mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in. To access the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or mother’s name on the result link. Media reports suggest that Maharashtra SSC Class 10th SSC Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the first week of June 2023. However, the date is tentative. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 10:57 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Date

    The Board has not confirmed the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE Percentage required for MSBSHSE Class 10th First Division

    Students must get 60% and above to be eligible for first division in MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Last 5 years’ result dates

    2023: First week of June(tentative)

    2022: June 17

    2021: July 16

    2020: June 29

    2019: June 8

    2018: June 8

  • 10:09 AM IST

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Expected Date

    MSBSHSE Class 10th Result Date: First Week of June(tentative)

