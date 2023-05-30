Home

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Update: MSBSHSE Likely To Announce Class 10th Results By This Date, Check Latest Update

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the result of the SSC or Class 10 exam soon

MSBSHSE Class 10th Result At mahresult.nic.in Soon.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the result of the SSC or Class 10 exam soon. The MSBSHSE Class 10 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and others.

Students need to use the board exam seat number and mother’s first name on admit cards or application forms. The Maharashtra Board declared the result of the HSC final exam on 25 May in which pass percentage stood at 91.25%.

