Maharashtra 10th SSC Results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 SSC result 2021. Students are requested to check their MSBSHSE Class 10 results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in at 1 PM. Konkan division has the highest percentage of 100 per cent and Nagpur division has scored 99.55 per cent. Last year too, Konkan had bagged the best pass percentage with 98.77 per ent students passing the SSC Class 10th exams. The results will be made available on the portals of the Maharashtra Board at— mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: How to check SSC 10th results

Step 1: Go on the official Maharashtra result website, maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’.

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Live Updates:

12:25: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 SSC result 2021.

12:13 PM: Maharashtra SSC result link to be activated at 1 PM. Students can keep a tab on india.com for full coverage on MSBSHSE Class 10th results.

12:03 PM: Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 can be checked at following websites.

mahresult.nic.in mahahsscboard.in results.gov.in

11:47 AM: All eyes are set on Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021. Students will be considered pass if they get at least 33 percent marks. Students are requested to keep a tab on official website of Maharashtra board in case they are updates on SSC results 2021.

11:40 AM: The Maharashtra Class 10 exam was cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra SSC results will be based on the performance of students in Class 9 annual examinations and Class 10 internal assessments, unit tests, and pre-boards.