Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce Maharashtra Class 10 Result (SSC Result 2021) today at the official website mahresult.nic.in. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website for latest updates on Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2021. It must be noted that there is no official confirmation on Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2021 date and time but Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the Class 10 results would be released by July 15.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 (Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2021): Here’s what we know so far:

A media report suggested that Maharashtra SSC results 2021 are likely to be released by the end of this week i.e. by July 18 on its official website.

One of the leading media channels stated that students may get an update on SSC result 2021 date & time on July 22 while they could expect the scores to be out by July 23.

Local media has reported results of both Maharashtra 10th and 12th board exams 2021 can get postponed this year. While SSC results may be out by July 23, the HSC results could be released by August 2.

The Maharashtra Class 10 results will be based on the performance of students in Class 9 annual examinations and Class 10 internal assessments, unit tests, and pre-boards. The Maharashtra SSC Board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: How to check results once they are out

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra results website, maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page. Key in your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.