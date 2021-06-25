Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Lessening the anxiety of the students, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the Class 10 SSC (Secondary School Certificate) results will be declared around July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August. Also Read - Bombay High Court Dismisses PIL Challenging Maharashtra Govt's Decision To Cancel Class 10 (SSC) Exams

Giving further details, Varsha Gaikwad added that the CET will be completely optional and the information is being declared to give students enough time for preparation. Notably, the decision on a CET was taken after the state board decided to cancel the SSC board exam for the academic year 2020-21. Also Read - Maharashtra University Exams 2021 To Be Conducted Online For All State Varsities | Details Here

Speaking to a news daily, the minister said that Class 10 SSC results will be declared by around July 15 and after that the state board or exam council will put up the notice for CET. She further added that there will be no fee for CET for state board students as they have already paid exam fees during the registrations for the SSC exam, which were later cancelled. Also Read - Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled Amid Rising COVID Cases, Announces Varsha Gaikwad

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra Board class 10 examinations were cancelled and the results have been prepared based on the internal assessments done by schools.

