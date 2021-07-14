Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Maharashtra SSC results 2021 by the end of this week on its official website. Even though the official date and time of the result have not been announced by the officials yet, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently announced that the Class 10 results would be released for the students by July 15. Latest reports, however, suggest that the Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 date may be delayed. The MSBSHSE is expected to release the SSC Result 2021 any day soon.Also Read - Maharashtra Board HSC Results BIG UPDATE: MSBSHSE Asks Schools To Submit Class 12 Result Details By July 21

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra SSC Board exams 2021 were cancelled, and the state education department came up with alternative evaluation criteria for the calculation of the result this year. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 to be Announced by July 15: Here's How You Can Check Score

Other reports suggest that the Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will likely to be released by July 23, 2021. The actual date, however, has not been confirmed. Local reports have stated that the results of both 10th and 12th are expected to be postponed a little. While SSC results are expected by July 23, the HSC result is also expected to be delayed and be released by August 2. Also Read - Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Class 10 Results Will be Out by July 15, CET For Class 11 Admissions by End of July

Based on the evaluation criteria, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be calculated on the basis of the performance of the student in Class 9 annual examinations and Class 10 internal assessments, unit tests, and pre-boards.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Here’s how to check score

Visit the official Maharashtra results website, maharashtraeducation.com. On the homepage, click on the link for the Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021. You will be redirected to a new page. Type in your credentials and log in. Your SSC result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students must know that if the official website crashes during the result declaration, then they can check their scores by visiting mahresult.nic.in. The official date and time for the Maharashtra SSC result 2021 will be announced soon by the state government.