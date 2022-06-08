Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: For those who are waiting for the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022, here’s a big update for you. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said it is likely to announce Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 by June 15, 2022.Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared: Konkan Records Highest Pass Percentage With 97.21%, Mumbai Lowest

Speaking to Career360, one MSBSHSE official said that the Class 10 students can expect their result by next week. “The post-evaluation process for the SSC exam 2022 has been completed, we are just waiting for the confirmation from the Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad. The students can expect their result next week,” the official said. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Big Update: MSBSHSE Likely To Announce HSC Results On THIS Date on mahresult.nic.in

After the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 are declared, the students can access it on mahresult.nic.in. To get their scores, they will have to enter their roll number and mother’s first name. They can also check their Maharashtra Board result 2022 via the SMS facility. Also Read - Board Exam Results 2022 Update: UP, RBSE, UBSE Board Results Likely To Be Announced By This Month

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 was announced for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams. A total of 1,356,604 students passed in Maharashtra 12th result 2022 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.22%.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Here’s How to Check Score