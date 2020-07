FYJC Class 11 Admission 2020: The Maharashtra state education board announced the much-awaited SSC results on Wednesday after several delays owing to the COVID-19 situation in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 717 New Cases, Mumbai Sees Lowest Spike in 3 Months

Before the results were out, the government notified the admission details for Class 11, known as FYJC, first year junior college. The application form was released on July 26. Registration will begin from August 1. Also Read - Unhappy With Bakrid Guidelines, Congress Leader Writes to Maharashtra CM Thackeray: Reports

Here are the eligibility criteria Also Read - Coronavirus: 9,431 New Cases in Maharashtra Today; Recoveries Cross 80,000 Mark in Mumbai

1. The candidate must have passed SSC or an equivalent level exam from Maharashtra Board or another recognised board.

2. English has to be the core subject

3. In order to get admission in bifocal subjects, the candidate must have opted for General Mathematics as one of the subjects for a qualifying degree.

4. The candidate must have acquired a minimum aggregate of 35% in Class 10th for admission to Science stream.

5. The students with the domicile of Maharashtra will be provided with Constitutional reservation for admission.

6. The students who are not from Maharashtra or who have passed class 10th from CBSE or other board other than Maharashtra board will have to fill a separate form.

Here are the regional links for applying.