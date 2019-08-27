Maharashtra Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune is likely to announce the result of Class 10 supplementary results on August 28. Students who took up the exam are requested to check the official website, i.e, mahresults.nic.in.

Notably, the Maharashtra HSC Supplementary examination result 2019 was declared on August 23.

Maharashtra education board had conducted the supplementary examination for Class 10 from July 17 to July 30, while the results were announced on June 8.

Check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board – mahresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ‘Maharashtra SSC supplementary Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details including your Roll Number and Mother’s First Name.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Check your scores.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

About MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education of Pune is an autonomous body that holds the HSC (class 10) and SSC (class 12) Examinations in the nine Divisional Boards of Maharashtra. Besides, this education board has secured the 4th rank in the ‘Futuristic Education Boards in India’ among the 35 educational boards present across the country.