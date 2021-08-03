Maharashtra TET 2021: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has started registration for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 or MAHA TET on August 3. The candidates who are interested can complete the registration process at mahatet.in. The candidates must note that they need to complete the application process by August 25, 2021. The council has not announced the date by which they will release the admit cards yet.Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown: BMC Revises Covid Guidelines, Allows Shops To Open Operate Till 10 PM; Owners Welcome Decision

Here are some of the important details:

Registration process has started on August 3, 2021

The last day to fill Maharashtra TET registration form is August 25, 2021

Maharashtra TET exam will be conducted on October 10, 2021

Results will be declared on- Dates not announced yet

Admit card will be released on – Dates not announced yet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the they can complete the process:

Visit the official website-mahatet.in. Click on the Register New Tab A new tab will be opened, fill the details in the application form Pay the fee and keep on submit Candidates should keep a copy of the form for future reference.

Some Other Important Details:

MAHA TET Examination is being held after a two-year gap in 2021. As per reports, over 9 lakh aspirants will appear in the examination. The examination will have two papers. The first paper will be conducted in the first half. It will start from 10:30 am and will continue till 1 pm. The second paper will be conducted in the second half. It will begin at 2 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm.

Candidates are hereby informed that MAHA TET Paper I exam is conducted for those who wish to teach from class 1 to class 5 whereas, Paper II is conducted for those who want to teach from class 6 to class 8.