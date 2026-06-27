Maharashtra TET exam 2026 postponed after paper leaked in Bhiwandi

The Maharashtra government has postponed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after allegations surfaced that the examination paper had been leaked nearly a day before the scheduled test.

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Maharashtra TET exam 2026 postponed after paper leaked in Bhiwandi(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

In a major setback for the aspirants, the Maharashtra government on Saturday has postponed the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 after allegations surfaced that the examination paper had been leaked nearly a day before the scheduled test. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026. At present, a thorough investigation is underway. This is not the first time an examination in India has been hit by allegations of a paper leak. In recent years, several competitive and recruitment exams have faced similar controversies. Recently, the NEET UG paper leak controversy has gone viral. The issue triggered nationwide protests, with opposition parties demanding a fair investigation, accountability, and reforms to strengthen the examination system. Several leaders and aspirants demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Why was the Maharashtra TET 2026 exam postponed?

According to a release issued by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, “The Council remains firmly committed to conducting the examination with complete transparency. Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for an in-depth probe, the exam scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed.”

The exam has been postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi of Thane district found that some individuals possessed several questions similar to the actual question paper, officials said, PTI reported.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-test Answer Key OUT: 3 days left to challenge NTA NEET provisional answer key; OMR sheets scanning still in progress, direct link

When was the Maharashtra TET 2026 examination originally scheduled?

According to the Thane district administration, the breach came to light in the early hours of Saturday, when Bhiwandi Police acted on confidential intelligence regarding individuals possessing unauthorised information about the examination papers.

What did the Maharashtra State Examination Council say about the postponement?

“A raid was promptly conducted at the suspected location. Senior officials from the Maharashtra State Council of Examination were immediately summoned by the police to verify the seized materials. Upon close inspection, it was confirmed that several questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper drafted for the June 2026 TET,” the Thane district administration stated, news agency PTI reported.

A formal criminal case has since been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station. The council has urged candidates not to rely on rumours and announced that revised dates and updated schedules for the TET 2026 will be published soon on the council’s official website.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 Result news: Step-by-Step guide to check NTA CUET scores when announced? Know marking scheme

Highlighting a zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice, the MSCE stated that the postponement was necessary to ensure absolute transparency and to allow law enforcement agencies to conduct an uncompromised, deep-dive investigation into the racket.

(With PTI Inputs)