Maharashtra Schools Reopening News: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that the schools for classes 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. She further added that the schools in cities for classes 8 to 12 will reopen by following COVID protocols.

"We will reopen schools for students from class 5 to 8 in rural areas from August 17. In cities, we'll reopen class 8 to 12 while following COVID protocol," Varsha Gaikwad added.

It must be noted that the state government had last month opened nearly 6,000 schools in rural areas for classes 8 to 12. Out of that, 5,947 schools had resumed offline classes for standards 8 to 12 in rural areas that were not detecting Covid-19 cases.

“There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in classes 8 to 12. Of these, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened,” Vikas Garad, deputy director of state council of educational research and training, had said. He had also said that a total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day.

As reported by The Mint, the data by the education department showed that Kolhapur saw the highest number of schools reopening at 940, followed by Aurangabad (631), Yavatmal (502) and Jalna (447), among others.

The Maharashtra government had this week relaxed Covid restrictions in 14 districts. In a statement, the state government mentioned that it was satisfied that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of virus, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus.

In the order, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that shops would be permitted to remain open till 8PM instead of 4PM in the districts where Covid infections have reduced.