Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Universities in Maharashtra on Thursday announced to conduct their examination for academic semester 2021 in online mode. As per the official statement by State Minister Uday Samant on Thursday, “Examinations for undergraduate students of 13 state-run universities in Maharashtra will be held online.” Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Will Run Only For Essential Services: Check Who Can Travel Under Fresh Restrictions

Speaking to reporters, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education said that he also plans to request the state government to include exam-related work in the essential services category. “There are strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread in the state. Hence, we have decided to conduct examinations for undergraduate students, from first to the third year, online.” Also Read - Maharashtra Fights Coronavirus: Fresh Lockdown-like Restrictions Come Into Effect From Tonight

The Minister also said that the ministry has also requested the state administration to include some exam-related works in the essential services category. The decision has been taken after consulting Vice-Chancellors of universities. Also Read - No Lockdown in Maharashtra But Stricter COVID Restrictions: 25 Wedding Guests, Offices to Work at 15% Capacity | Full SOPs

“We are also trying to inoculate students in the age group of 18 to 25 years. There are some 37 lakh students in all these universities who can be vaccinated at their respective institutions,” a Times Now report said quoting Samant.