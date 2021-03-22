Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday logged 24,645 fresh cases of coronavirus, a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. According to the Maharashtra health ministry’s data, the caseload of the state breached the 2.5 million mark. The state also recorded 58 covid related fatalities, which took the death toll to 53,457, according to the health department. On Sunday, the state had recorded 30,535 cases. So far, 2,234,330 people have recovered from the disease. Also Read - Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply for 150 General Officer Posts By April 6 At bankofmaharashtra.in

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 3260 fresh cases of the COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in a report that 3260 fresh cases have been reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. With this, the total caseload now stands at 365914.

10 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll reached 11592. While six patients had co-morbidities. Among the 10 deaths, while two people were between the age of 40 to 60, the remaining eight patients were above 60 years of age.

While talking to the media, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “Chief Minister is very worried about the situation in the State. He has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid COVID, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown. People must adhere to the guidelines.”

“We have requested for 20 lakh vaccines per day. We were informed that we’ll receive 9 lakh Covishield vaccines tomorrow. We aim to vaccinate vulnerable groups within 3 months. The pace needed to complete target will require requested amount of vaccines,” he added.