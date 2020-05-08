Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that all final year students would be appearing for their exams between July 1 and 30 across its various universities. Further, those in the first and second year will be promoted to the next year based on their performaces in previous semesters. Also Read - We Tried to Wake Them up, Survivors Said to Police: Chilling Details of Aurangabad Train Accident Emerge

The government also said that the decision will be revised around June 20 depending on the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in the state.

The universities will release the datesheet for the third-year students later.

“All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July,” State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.