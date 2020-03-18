New Delhi: In the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to board examination centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students to contain the coronavirus spread. Also Read - CBSE Announces New Dates For Exams in Northeast Delhi, Class XII From March 31, Class 10 From March 21

"It shall be the responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at a distance of one metre from one another. For wherever the size of the room doesn't permit that, the examinees can be split into other rooms," the CBSE said in its guidelines.

Saying that the centre superintendent should ensure that the sitting arrangements are done properly, the CBSE said that invigilators should cover their faces with masks, handkerchiefs during the examination. The CBSE also said that masks will be provided to candidates who cough or sneeze during the examination.

“The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover the face with handkerchiefs during exams,” CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the advisory.

Earlier, the CBSE had also issued guidelines, saying students appearing for board exams can carry face masks and sanitisers into the exam halls.