AP EAMCET/EAPCET Results 2022 Live Updates: The wait of lakh students is finally over as Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday declared the results of AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2022. Along with EAMCET/EAPCET results, the council has announced names of toppers and category-wise cut-off marks. Students can check their marks on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET result 2022: Stream-wise pass percentage

89.12% Pass in Engg stream: Of the 1,94,752 students who appeared for the engineering entrance test, 1,73,572 (89.12 per cent) have qualified.

In agriculture and pharmacy streams, 83,411 of the 87,744 (95.06 per cent) students who took the test have qualified.



How to check EAMCET results

Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Go to EAPCET 2022

Click on the result link

Login and check AP EAMCET result

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana boys have taken all the top ten ranks in the engineering entrance examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education this year, possibly the first such occasion in the Common Entrance Test.

The Education Minister said no weightage has been given this time for Intermediate marks in EAPCET since the first year students were declared as passed without exam due to Covid-19 last year.

Dates for admission counselling would be announced later as traditionally it was done after completion of admissions in IITs and National Institutes of Technology. Botsa said 35 per cent of the total available seats would be filled under government quota, wherein the students’ fee would be reimbursed.